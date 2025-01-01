Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI for searching and installing Arch Linux packages.

pacseek is a TUI for browsing Arch Linux package databases and the AUR. It allows users to search and review packages and to install or remove them using a helper such as yay.

This tool provides search by name or description with contains and starts-with options. Its TUI supports auto-suggestions, customizable commands, and display settings for colors, borders, and component sizes. The tool also caches search results and shows package details like PKGBUILD files.

pacseek is for Arch users who manage packages frequently. It benefits those who prefer an interactive tool over manually typing pacman commands.