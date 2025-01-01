Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A powerful and highly extensible CLI document and bibliography manager.

papis is a CLI document and bibliography manager in the terminal that helps you manage books and papers. It lets you add documents, fetch metadata, search by various fields, and synchronize your library.

Key features include importing/exporting data, editor integration and a web app for browsing on tablets. Papis uses YAML files for easy customization and supports scripting for extended functionality.

Ideal for researchers and students, Papis simplifies document management, making it easier to organize and share academic resources.