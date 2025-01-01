Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).

para-cada is a CLI tool which automates repetitive file-based tasks using simple commands with glob expressions. It processes each file in a specified set, running your chosen command for each match.

This tool has features which includes batch processing, Python-based filters, concurrency and dry-run modes for safe previews. It can customize commands with powerful expressions referencing file properties or content. You can even use plugins for more advanced operations.

Ideal for those who managing large file collections, para-cada is great for tasks like renaming, sorting, or any repetitive task you want to eliminate from the terminal.