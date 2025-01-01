para-cada

python
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/para-cada/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/para-cada/

Executes your command for each file selected using glob expression(s).

pip install para-cada

para-cada is a CLI tool which automates repetitive file-based tasks using simple commands with glob expressions. It processes each file in a specified set, running your chosen command for each match.

 

This tool has features which includes batch processing, Python-based filters, concurrency and dry-run modes for safe previews. It can customize commands with powerful expressions referencing file properties or content. You can even use plugins for more advanced operations.

 

Ideal for those who managing large file collections, para-cada is great for tasks like renaming, sorting, or any repetitive task you want to eliminate from the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.