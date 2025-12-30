parqeye

rust
mit

Peek inside Parquet files right from your terminal.

parqeye is a comprehensive TUI for inspecting Parquet files, allowing you to quickly examine a file's contents, schema and metadata.

 

It renders an interactive table visualization of rows with keyboard navigation and it exposes a schema explorer for column types and nested fields. This tool also shows file-level details like writer version, encoding stats and other metadata. It can break down row groups with per-group statistics, min and max values and distribution clues. Plus it also supports quick switching between data, schema, metadata and row-group tabs in the TUI.

 

Data engineers, analysts or developers working with Parquet files will find parqeye handy for quick inspection and debugging. It spares you from launching heavy tools just to peek into a file, which parqeye allows you to do in the terminal.

