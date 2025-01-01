Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI for visualizing and analyzing files with multiple formats.

parqv is an interactive terminal viewer that opens Parquet, JSON and ndjson files, presenting structure, preview rows, and statistics inside a TUI.

Features include a unified info panel, scrollable data preview, per-column stats—counts, nulls, min/max, mean, distinct—row-group overview for Parquet, keyboard or mouse navigation, Arrow/Pandas/DuckDB back-end, gzip handling, pluggable format handlers and zero network requirements for local files.

parqv works best for data engineers, analysts, and anyone auditing Parquet dumps or logs who prefer staying in tmux or SSH sessions, need schema checks, spot anomalies and grab metrics without leaving the terminal.