the standard unix password manager.

pass is a simple command-line password manager inspired by the UNIX philosophy. It securely stores your passwords in GPG-encrypted files and organizes them in a directory structure for easy access.

Core features include password generation, storage, and retrieval. Additional extras include syncing with git to keep passwords consistent across devices and seamless cross platform integration across desktop and mobile operating systems.

pass is useful for developers and system administrators who need a secure, accessible way to manage passwords directly from the terminal and has a whole ecosystem of integrations with mobile apps, scripts, browser integrations and other extensions. Consider using pass if you're looking for an alternative password manager that is open source and terminal friendly.