Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.

pastel is a CLI tool that generates, analyzes and converts colors directly from the terminal.

It offers functionalities like converting color formats, picking colors from the screen, creating color palettes, a powerful tool for tasks requiring precise color selection and manipulation.

pastel also supports many formats and color spaces such as RGB (sRGB), HSL, ANSI 8-bit and 24-bit representations. making it ideal for developers, designers and color enthusiasts who want to quickly work with colors all in the terminal.