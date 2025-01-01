pastel

rust
apache-2.0,mit

Generate, analyze, convert and manipulate colors.

pacman -S pastel

pastel is a CLI tool that generates, analyzes and converts colors directly from the terminal. 

 

It offers functionalities like converting color formats, picking colors from the screen, creating color palettes, a powerful tool for tasks requiring precise color selection and manipulation.

 

pastel also supports many formats and color spaces such as RGB (sRGB), HSL, ANSI 8-bit and 24-bit representations. making it ideal for developers, designers and color enthusiasts who want to quickly work with colors all in the terminal.

