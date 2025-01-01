Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.

pathos is a $PATH environment manager in the terminal, it allows editing a users paths of a .zshrc, .bashrc, keyboard shortcuts for effective navigation of all listed paths.

It also highlights directories and paths that either exist or not with a color coded system, which helps you find and delete invalid directories to make your $PATH environment list more cleaner.