pathos

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/pathos/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/pathos/

A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.

go install github.com/chip/pathos@latest

pathos is a $PATH environment manager in the terminal, it allows editing a users paths of a .zshrc, .bashrc, keyboard shortcuts for effective navigation of all listed paths.

 

It also highlights directories and paths that either exist or not with a color coded system, which helps you find and delete invalid directories to make your $PATH environment list more cleaner.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.