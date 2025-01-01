pathos
go
mit
A terminal interface for editing and managing PATH environment variables.
go install github.com/chip/pathos@latest
pathos is a $PATH environment manager in the terminal, it allows editing a users paths of a .zshrc, .bashrc, keyboard shortcuts for effective navigation of all listed paths.
It also highlights directories and paths that either exist or not with a color coded system, which helps you find and delete invalid directories to make your $PATH environment list more cleaner.