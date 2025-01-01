pctrl

rust
unspecified

A terminal-based process controller.

wget https://github.com/MohamedSherifNoureldin/PCtrl/releases/download/v1.0.0/pctrl_1.0.0_amd64.AppImage && chmod +x pctrl_1.0.0_amd64.AppImage

PCtrl is a terminal-based process controller that provides a user-friendly interface to manage processes.

 

It allows users to monitor, pause, resume, and terminate processes directly from the terminal.

