pctrl
rust
unspecified
A terminal-based process controller.
wget https://github.com/MohamedSherifNoureldin/PCtrl/releases/download/v1.0.0/pctrl_1.0.0_amd64.AppImage && chmod +x pctrl_1.0.0_amd64.AppImage
PCtrl is a terminal-based process controller that provides a user-friendly interface to manage processes.
It allows users to monitor, pause, resume, and terminate processes directly from the terminal.