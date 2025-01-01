Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Highly parallelized, blazing fast directory tree analyzer.

Parallel Disk Usage (pdu) is a fast CLI tool for analyzing directory trees and visualizing the disk usage in the terminal.

Features of pdu include generating graphical charts of file and folder sizes, relative file size comparisons, customizable tree depth and chart size and optional progress reporting. It also offers extensibility through its library crate or JSON interface.

It is useful for quickly understanding storage distribution across filesystems and can be used when managing large directories or when optimizing disk space usage.