A simplistic interactive filtering tool.

peco is an interactive filtering tool for the command-line. It allows users to search and select items from input streams in real-time, supports incremental search, multiple selection and customizable keybindings.

This tool is useful for filtering process statistics, logs, files and allows you to narrow down results that you want by typing your query in the input box. It also offers features like case-sensitive/insensitive filtering, regular expression matching, and fuzzy search.

You can pipe information to peco from other tools to filter and search the information you want all in a single binary with no other scripts needed to work with the tool.