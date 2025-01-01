Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

The TUI PEP lookup manager for your terminal.

peplum is a TUI for Python Enhancement Proposals (PEP).

It fetches, caches and presents metadata quickly, avoiding repeated network calls. The TUI lists every PEP with sortable columns, has free-text search, status filters and keyboard navigation. Selecting an entry opens detail panes showing authors, discussions, supersessions and history.

It also has a preview feature that renders the ReStructuredText source offline from the local cache for fast paging. It has keybindings to refresh data, search by author, change the theme, launch links in a browser, or copy numbers to the clipboard.

peplum works best for library maintainers, OSS contributors, engineers working with Python projects and those who need to know new proposals to the Python programming language.