A beautiful terminal social client for Mastodon and Bluesky.

perch is a terminal client for Mastodon and Bluesky, built for reading and posting to social media in the terminal.

You can read timelines, write, reply, like, and repost or boost posts, plus cross-post the same text to multiple networks. It also handles media attachments, drafts, scheduled posts, and has CLI commands for posting and fetching timelines. Credentials go into your system keyring.

perch also has an SQLite cache for offline reading, filters per network, desktop notifications for mentions, keybindings and built-in themes. It can keep multiple accounts ready, so switching is quick.

This tool works best for developers, writers, and those who use the terminal often and want to keep up with Mastodon or Bluesky during short work breaks, coding sessions or discreetly in the terminal.