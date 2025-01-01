Simple command-line snippet manager.

pet is a command-line snippet manager created to help users save, tag and recall commands quickly. It stores shell commands so you need not remember every complex instructions.

Features of pet include support for parameterized snippets with optional default values, letting you assign variables and tags to commands. The tool has an interactive search and direct execution of stored commands. The configuration uses a simple TOML file that you can edit manually. It also supports automatic synchronization with online services that support gists such as GitHub, GitHub Enterprise and GitLab to keep your snippets up to date.

This tool is suitable for developers or hobbyists managing numerous commands and need a manager to store them and use for later.