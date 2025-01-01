Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

pgcli is a command-line PostgreSQL client with auto-completion and syntax colouring, built for quick interactive querying directly from the terminal.

Features include context-aware suggestions that surface tables, columns or keywords as you type, fuzzy filter on history, syntax highlighting, multi-line editing, smart pager selection, auto switch to vertical output when a result exceeds terminal width, configurable row-limit prompt, primitive support for psql slash commands, optional warnings before destructive statements and a rich configuration file for prompts and colours too.

Database engineers, data analysts or software engineers who want to experiment with queries or editing data safely during troubleshooting, migrations or demos without leaving postgres would find pgcli helpful.