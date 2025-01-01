pgtree

python
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/pgtree/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/pgtree/

Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.

pip install pgtree

pgtree is a unix process hierarchy tree display tool for specific processes. It allows users to view and manage the process trees of their systems easily.

 

The tool provides various options, such as stopping processes and other dependent processes, not asking for confirmation to kill, displaying multiple processes and others. All in a nice, colorful and intuitive tree structure for those who want to debug processes further.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.