Unix process hierarchy tree for specific processes.
pip install pgtree
pgtree is a unix process hierarchy tree display tool for specific processes. It allows users to view and manage the process trees of their systems easily.
The tool provides various options, such as stopping processes and other dependent processes, not asking for confirmation to kill, displaying multiple processes and others. All in a nice, colorful and intuitive tree structure for those who want to debug processes further.