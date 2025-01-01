phetch

A terminal client designed to help you quickly navigate the gophersphere.

brew install xvxx/code/phetch

phetch is a lightweight terminal client for exploring Gopher sites or the Gophersphere.

 

Key features include keyboard navigation which makes going through text and menu pages easier, supports downloads, displays a colorful interface, has secure browsing with TLS, Tor support and bookmarking if you stumble across a site that you want to save for later. Users can customize viewing options, autoplay media files or save configurations. 

 

Whether you're a Gopher enthusiast or new to the protocol, phetch provides a straightforward, efficient way to explore Gopher content securely. This tool has a <1MB footprint make it accessible across Linux, macOS, and NetBSD.

