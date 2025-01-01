A TUI for interactively stopping processes.

pik (process interactive kill) is a TUI tool for interactively finding and killing processes. It is a more enhanced alternative to the pkill command.

Key features includes quick filtering and searching of processes, this can be done by name, path, arguments or port number. Detailed information is also displayed about the process and where it is executed from. This tool also has quick termination, keyboard shortcuts and works across Linux and macOS.

For those who work with long running processes or just want to see the where a particular process is being executed from, pik is useful in these situations. It is best used when you need to quickly identify and terminate specific processes without remembering exact commands or PIDs.