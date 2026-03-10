A TUI and CLI client for PikPak cloud storage.

pikpaktui is a terminal client for managing files on PikPak cloud storage.

It can list folders and files, previews text with syntax highlighting, renders image thumbnails, searches names across the drive, and copies direct download links. It handles move, copy, rename, delete, folder creation, and star or unstar. It also supports batch downloads with pause, resume, and per-file progress, and offline tasks for URLs or magnets.

Other features of pikpaktui are uploading files with hash deduplication and multipart resuming, sharing links, displaying quota and account information, a download dashboard with the speed and ETA displayed, shell completions with remote path tab completion and persistent login with auto refreshing the TUI.

This tool is ideal for hobbyists, students and developers who already keep files in PikPak and want to manage their files on PikPak without leaving the terminal.