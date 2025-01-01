Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Pillage filesystems for sensitive information.

pillager is a tool designed to search directories for sensitive information in files.

It recursively searches directories for files matching specific patterns, which are then scanned by concurrent workers for sensitive data such as credentials, etc. It comes with a terminal user interface (TUI), for interactive scanning and supports gitleaks rules. This tool has varied output formats and supports customizable Go templates.

pillager is useful for security researchers, system administrators or developers that can benefit from pillager's capability in finding potentially exposed credentials in filesystems.