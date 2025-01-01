Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Ping multiple servers and show the result in a top like terminal UI.

pingtop is a TUI tool for pinging multiple servers. It sends ICMP packets and shows ongoing response times and graphs in the terminal.

Features include command line arguments for packet sizing, logging options and group-based permissions. pingtop can run as non-root which avoids using administrator privileges, meaning sudo is not required.

This tool can be used whenever you want a live readout of network stability. It's suitable for local or remote checks for servers, domains and even homelabs, helpful for server troubleshooting or quick visibility of response times in the terminal.