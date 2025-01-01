A TUI for Terraform runtime progress.

pipeform is a TUI that visualizes the progress of Terraform operations. It runs by piping Terraform’s machine-readable JSON output into pipeform, which displays the execution progress in a TUI.

It highlights each stage and resource action, updating statuses as resources are created, modified or destroyed. Once the run finishes, the interface shows a summary of output variables, so you can select an output and copy its value to the clipboard. This tool also supports plain output, use with the tee command and exporting logs to a path.

This tool is suitable for DevOps engineers and infrastructure developers who want more insight into the resources that are being executed when using Terraform.