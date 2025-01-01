Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

An interactive linux package manager & resource monitor.

pkgtop is an interactive package manager and resource monitor for GNU/Linux systems. It provides a user-friendly terminal interface for managing packages across various distributions.

The tool displays installed packages by size, shows package information, and allows installation, upgrading, and removal. It also features disk usage monitoring and a command execution list for recent actions.

It's great for those who prefer a visual approach to system maintenance or want to quickly perform package operations without memorizing complex commands.