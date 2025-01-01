Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI tool for Docker.

pocker is a terminal-based tool for managing Docker tasks. It lets users view containers, images, logs, and container stats, and manage container status.

This tool features the ability to include log filtering, starting a shell inside a container, and customizable keybindings. The TUI allows easy navigation with keybindings for various actions like viewing logs, searching, and toggling fullscreen. Errors are displayed clearly, helping users adjust configurations as needed.

For anyone frequently using Docker, this tool would be a great and helpful way to manage containers via the terminal given the various features pocker has.