A terminal Pomodoro Timer.

pomo is a Pomodoro timer that helps you manage focused work sessions and breaks in the terminal.

It features preset work and break intervals (with default and custom durations) and shows a visual timer (either a progress bar or ASCII-art countdown). You can pause or resume timers, skip sessions and adjust the timer length on the fly using keyboard shortcuts. In addition, pomo can chain cycles with confirmation prompts and sends a desktop notification when a session ends.

This tool is useful for developers, students and those who work in the terminal and want a specialised, built-in focus timer. It works best for anyone practicing the Pomodoro technique and needs a simple and easy to use timer to focus on their work.