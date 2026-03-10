Send emails from your terminal.

pop is a terminal email client for writing and sending messages from the command line.

It sends mail through SMTP or Resend, reads content from stdin or files, supports Markdown, subject and address flags, file attachments, and a preview before sending. It can also use preset sender details and signatures from environment variables. Other features of pop are a full screen compose mode, script friendly CLI usage and pip support.

pop is useful for those who want to send (or test sending) emails manually through the TUI, or using the CLI for use in scripts, CI integrations or AI agents without needing to write heavy custom code to send emails.