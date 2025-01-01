A terminal-based diagnostic tool for Go pprof data.

pproftui is a TUI for Go’s pprof that allows interactive analysis of CPU, memory, and other performance profiles entirely in the terminal.

Features include integrated source code and call graph views with an option to hide Go’s runtime functions. It also includes a mini-flamegraph, can diff two profiles to highlight performance changes between versions and help catch regressions. This tool also supports live profiling (connecting to a running service for real-time updates) and has built-in help for understanding profiling metrics.

This tool is especially useful for Go developers and performance engineers optimizing their applications. It enables profiling and diagnosing slowdowns completely within the terminal, without switching to a GUI or external tools.