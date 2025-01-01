View Apache Parquet Files In Your Terminal.

pqviewer is a TUI tool for viewing Apache Parquet files directly in the terminal. It reads Parquet files and presents their contents in a table format.

This tool has navigation and relies on arrow keys, page controls and keyboard shortcuts for theme changing and switching the focus of the pane. The interface is concise and displays both the schema number of the rows, the file name and data columns separately.

pqviewer is useful when inspecting datasets during development or analysis. It suits anyone who works with Parquet files and wants to open the data inside the terminal quickly without using the GUI.