Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI markdown terminal slideshow tool.

presenterm is a TUI presentation tool that lets you use markdown to create presentations directly in your terminal. It supports images, GIFs, and has features like syntax highlighting and customizable themes.

Other key features include, code execution, LaTeX rendering, column layouts, special introduction slides and the ability to export these presentations to PDF for wider sharing or printing.

presenterm is for those who need a quick, no-frills method to show presentations in the terminal, it's also particularly useful for tech conferences / meetups, where a terminal is readily accessible.