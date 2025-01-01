A scheduler and orchestrator to manage non-containerized applications.

process compose is a TUI scheduler and orchestrator tool specifically designed for managing non-containerized applications, it is like docker-compose but for running processes in the background and managing them.

This tool does not use docker, volume definitions nor containers, making it suitable for servers, IoT devices or simple VPSes. Once set up, you can describe your processes in a 'process-compose.yaml' file and commands are run from there. Features include process execution, startup order, restart options, environment variables, health checks, among others.

This tool is particularly useful when you need to efficiently run, restart and even visualise continuously running processes without the use or need of containers.