Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.

prs is a TUI tool designed to track Pull Requests (PRs) that you find relevant without leaving the terminal.

This tool optimizes time spent on tracking updates and it can be configured using a simple YAML file. This configuration file will cater to identifying the PRs important to you, alongside other customization options.

This tool could be invaluable for anyone who is looking for a quicker snapshot of their PR activities or wants to manage them in all in the terminal.