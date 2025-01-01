prs
go
mit
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/prs/
Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.
pacman -S prs
prs is a TUI tool designed to track Pull Requests (PRs) that you find relevant without leaving the terminal.
This tool optimizes time spent on tracking updates and it can be configured using a simple YAML file. This configuration file will cater to identifying the PRs important to you, alongside other customization options.
This tool could be invaluable for anyone who is looking for a quicker snapshot of their PR activities or wants to manage them in all in the terminal.