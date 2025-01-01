prs

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/prs/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/prs/

Stay updated on PRs without leaving the terminal.

pacman -S prs

prs is a TUI tool designed to track Pull Requests (PRs) that you find relevant without leaving the terminal.

 

This tool optimizes time spent on tracking updates and it can be configured using a simple YAML file. This configuration file will cater to identifying the PRs important to you, alongside other customization options.

 

This tool could be invaluable for anyone who is looking for a quicker snapshot of their PR activities or wants to manage them in all in the terminal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.