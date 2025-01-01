A UNIX pager optimized for tabular data.

pspg is a terminal pager designed for viewing tabular data (such as PostgreSQL query results) in the terminal.

It keeps header rows and first columns visible while scrolling through wide tables, so you never lose context when reading results. You can search within the output and select specific rows or columns to copy to the clipboard. pspg integrates with PostgreSQL’s psql and other database clients (e.g. MySQL or pgcli), and can also open CSV or TSV files as well.

Developers and database administrators who want to explore data in the terminal would find pspg handy for this.