Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Manage your shell commands.

pueue is a command-line task management tool for executing long-running tasks sequentially or in parallel. It processes a queue of shell commands, allowing users to add, pause, resume, and manage tasks from any terminal on the same machine.

Key features include scheduling, process interaction, task grouping, and background execution. Pueue maintains consistency by saving the queue to disk and persisting logs, ensuring task survival through crashes.

This tool works best for developers and system administrators and can be used when you need to send out compilation jobs, long downloads or any series of commands that benefit from organized, background execution and easy monitoring.