pumas

rust
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/pumas/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/pumas/

Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.

brew install graelo/tap/pumas

pumas is a TUI power usage monitoring tool for Apple Silicon Macs, inspired by nvtop.

 

It displays metrics such as CPU cluster, GPU, and ANE utilization, as well as power usage and frequency metrics and more.

 

pumas is best for those who need to monitor the performance of their Apple Silicon Mac in real-time, particularly power usage and hardware utilization.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.