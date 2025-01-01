Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Power Usage Monitor for Apple Silicon.

pumas is a TUI power usage monitoring tool for Apple Silicon Macs, inspired by nvtop.

It displays metrics such as CPU cluster, GPU, and ANE utilization, as well as power usage and frequency metrics and more.

pumas is best for those who need to monitor the performance of their Apple Silicon Mac in real-time, particularly power usage and hardware utilization.