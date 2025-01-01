A Terminal UI for Proxmox VE.

pvetui is a TUI interface for Proxmox VE. It lets you access clusters, nodes, VMs and containers from the terminal.

Features include, full VM/container management and node / storage monitoring. It also supports multiple connection profiles, caching for speed and secure authentication (API tokens or passwords). You can SSH into VMs or open an embedded noVNC console and it supports a plugin system. Keybindings are customizable and this tool supports custom themes so you can change color scheme of the TUI as you see fit.

Useful for Proxmox administrators, sysadmins and homelab users, pvetui lets you handle and manage tasks like starting or stopping VMs entirely without a web interface.