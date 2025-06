Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A terminal-based (TUI) port viewer in Go

pvw is a terminal-based port viewer written in Go. It provides a simple and intuitive interface to monitor the ports used on your computer.

It is a simple but a useful utility in monitoring port usage, paired with the use of keyboard navigation to navigate through the ports open and closed on your computer.