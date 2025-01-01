Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A command line tool checking password safety.

pwdsafety is a CLI that reads a password from stdin and grades its security on a 0 to 100 scale.

It checks the string against well-known leaked lists, then scores composition: uppercase, lowercase, digits, symbols, unique-char ratio, length and Shannon entropy. If the total falls below 69, the tool suggests a random high-entropy replacement and prints a coloured verdict, all without writing to disk.

Everything stays in memory and no password leaves the machine. Scoring categories are tunable through flags and the program outputs complexity tips. Input arrives via pipes or redirection and you can pipe candidate phrases through pwdsafety for use cases such as automation or shell scripting.

For sysadmins, security researchers, developers or any curious users that wants to audit and check passwords may find pwdsafety useful.