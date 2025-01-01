A python native terminal based Git client.

pygitzen is a friendly pure python terminal Git client for managing Git repositories.

It presents your repository in multiple panels for branches, staged/unstaged changes, commit history, and file diffs. You navigate using keyboard shortcuts (including Vim-style keys), stage or unstage changes, switch branches, or view file diffs. This tool also has themes, gitignore support and visual indicators for push status. It written in pure Python, meaning no need to use an external Git CLI.

This tool is ideal for developers or any Git user who works in the terminal but wants a more visual and easy to use interface without reliance on an external Git binary. It's useful for reviewing changes, managing commits and browsing repository history in the terminal.