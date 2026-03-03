A full-featured man page viewer for our terminals.

qman is a modern and full-featured manual page viewer for terminals, built to treat man pages like linked reference docs and reduce the usual scrolling.

It shows an index of every manual page on your system, grouped by section, a table of contents per page, hyperlinks to related man pages, URLs, email addresses, and local files. You get incremental search across pages and within page text, also man style flags like -k and -f , with navigation history and less-like keybindings.

This tool also has in-page links, pages for apropos and whatis results, mouse support, online help, and config files for key mappings and colors.

Those who want a different UI from their man pages may consider using qman. It's useful for quick jumping between references during debugging or learning unfamiliar commands while still staying true to the original man page.