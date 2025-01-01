Terminal-based tool for displaying GPUs usage stats on Linux.

qmassa is a terminal tool for monitoring GPU usage in the terminal. It provides information about GPU devices and the processes using them, giving an overall view of GPU utilization.

It reports per-process memory usage and other GPU metrics, with options to filter output by GPU or process and adjust the refresh interval. It comes with a TUI or headless mode that outputs JSON logs and recorded data can be replayed or exported as SVG charts for later analysis of performance trends.

Useful for Linux administrators, AI infrastructure engineers, developers and other power users who need to monitor GPU performance, this tool helps you profile GPU-intensive applications, pinpoint which processes are consuming GPU resources and diagnose performance issues.