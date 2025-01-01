An interactive minimalist TUI to query JSON, CSV, and TSV using SQL.

qo (abbreviated Query & Out) is an TUI tool that lets you query JSON, CSV or TSV data using standard SQL in the terminal. You query what you need and it get out to the pipeline.

This tool reads from files or from stdin and opens a TUI where you can type SQL queries to filter or analyze the data. Instead of memorizing jq syntax, qo lets you query data using SQL and the terminal interface displays the results in real time as you refine your query.

Other features of qo include joins across multiple files, format conversion between JSON, CSV, TSV, and JSON Lines, SQL features like WHERE clauses and aggregate functions, useful keybindings for navigation and qo can pipe the filtered output to other programs like jq and other tools.

Useful for developers, data engineers and anyone familiar with SQL that needs to quickly inspect and manipulate data, qo works best for analyzing large data dumps, one off queries and if you just like exploring datasets in the terminal using SQL syntax.