A jq inspired interoperable config format transcoder with interactive querying.

qq is a command-line tool for transcoding configuration formats and querying structured data with a syntax similar to jq. Supporting formats like JSON, XML, YAML and more it allows users to work with diverse data formats.

Some features of qq include multi-format conversions, interactive query-building mode with autocompletion and integration with shell scripts. qq offers high performance for broad use cases, while maintaining compatibility with jq syntax.

Recommended for developers and system admins, those who are used to jq's syntax may also want to give qq a try, especially if you are dealing with complex JSON data and want to benefit from qq's interactivity and autocompletion features.