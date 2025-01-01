Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A QR code generator for text terminals.

qrc is a terminal-based QR code generator that outputs QR codes in ASCII or Sixel format in the terminal.

The tool accepts text via command-line arguments or standard input (stdin) and converts it into a QR code. This tool is compatible with most text terminals and it also supports sixel graphics for enhanced visual output if this is supported by the terminal.

Other features include inverting the QR code, changing the margins, foreground and background color of the QR code.

A great usecase for quick data transfers to devices with QR code readers like mobile phones, qrc is straightforward to use, easily accessible and fast to generate in the terminal.