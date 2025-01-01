Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A utility for encoding or decoding QR codes.

qrtool is a command-line utility designed for encoding or decoding QR codes.

This tool supports various image formats such as BMP, DDS, GIF, PNG, SVG and many others. Advanced features include options for SVG generation and Micro QR code generation.

Beyond basic encoding and decoding, qrtool integrates with other programs and supports reading and writing of many other image formats.