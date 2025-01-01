qsv

rust
unlicense,mit

Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit

pacman -S qsv

qsv (pronounced "Quicksilver") is a Rust-based CLI tool for advanced CSV data manipulation, supporting SQL queries, time series analysis, and various data formats, useful for large dataset processing.

 

qsv supports querying, indexing, slicing, analyzing, filtering, enriching, transforming, sorting, validating & joining CSV files all in the command line with over 50+ composable commands available.

