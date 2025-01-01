Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Blazing-fast CSV data-wrangling toolkit

qsv (pronounced "Quicksilver") is a Rust-based CLI tool for advanced CSV data manipulation, supporting SQL queries, time series analysis, and various data formats, useful for large dataset processing.

qsv supports querying, indexing, slicing, analyzing, filtering, enriching, transforming, sorting, validating & joining CSV files all in the command line with over 50+ composable commands available.