unix-like reverse engineering framework and command-line toolset.

radare2 is a reverse engineering framework that provides tools for analyzing and manipulating binary files in the terminal.

It offers features like disassembly, debugging, and code analysis, and supports multiple architectures and file formats.

radare2 is useful for developers, security researchers, and reverse engineers who need to analyze and understand binary files.