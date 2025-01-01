Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A database management TUI for postgres.

rainfrog is a TUI PostgreSQL database management tool. It offers vim-like navigation, a query editor with syntax highlighting and quick data manipulation features.

The tool provides efficient schema and table browsing, keybindings, query history tracking and cross-platform support. Its interface allows users to easily switch between schemas, filter tables and view metadata.

This tool is ideal for developers and database administrators who prefer working in the terminal. If you need a tool for quick database interactions, query testing and data exploration without the need for heavyweight GUI applications, rainfrog can help in this area.