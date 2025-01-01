rclone
rsync for cloud storage
apt-get install rclone
rclone, dubbed "rsync for cloud storage," is a CLI tool for syncing files across multiple cloud storage providers. It supports encryption, compression, chunking, and offers a mount feature.
rclone supports a plethora of cloud services such as Backblaze B2, OneDrive, Google Drive, S3, Dropbox, Swift, Hubic, Wasabi, Google Cloud Storage, Yandex Files and more. rclone also has an ncdu-esque TUI interface with the command
rclone ncdu.
It's designed for efficient, secure file transfer and management across a wide range of cloud services.