Readability for the command line.

Reader is a tool mimicking the modern browser equivalent of "readability" or reader view in the terminal. It provides cleaner web page content visibility on the command-line by parsing the actual content and displaying it in an easy-to-read format.

An added feature is its ability to render embedded images from the parsed page as colored block-renders on the terminal with Sixel, and you can change the terminal web reader in vi and neovim. You can also customize the output, say, no images or raw markdown.

This tool is useful for those wanting enhanced content visibility on the command line. You can utilize reader while browsing web pages on the command line or reading HTML files. It's efficient for quick content access without being distracted by extra frills of the web page.