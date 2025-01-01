A TUI to interactively recover overwritten or deleted data.

RecoverPy is a TUI tool designed to assist users in retrieving deleted or overwritten files on Linux systems.

This tool scans every block on your selected partition to recover data and it can even find specific strings in binary files. Some core features of RecoverPy include its ability to not only recuperate deleted files but also to restore overwritten data which is a standout feature of this tool.

Even as a last resort for data recovery, RecoverPy can be useful for those unexpected situations where you need to retrieve lost data, even on systems where a GUI isn't present like remote servers.